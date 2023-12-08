Here's What a Gunman Said Before Opening Fire on a Synagogue in Albany
Tipsheet

NYC Is One Step Closer to Enacting 'Insane' Tax on Motorists in Manhattan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 08, 2023 7:30 AM

New York City is one step closer to enacting its radical plan to charge motorists for simply entering Manhattan’s Central Business District at 60th Street and below on weekdays and weekends. 

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board overwhelmingly voted 9-to-1 to approve the measure on Wednesday, kicking off a four-month public comment period. 

Under the plan, commuters will have to pay hefty fees to enter: $15 for cars, $7.50 for motorcycles, and between $24 and $36 for trucks, depending on size. Taxis face a surcharge of $1.25 per ride, while the surcharge for other ride-share services will be $2.50. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated the board’s approval. 

"Congestion pricing means cleaner air, better transit and less gridlock on New York City's streets and today's vote by the MTA Board is a critical step forward," Hochul said in a statement. "The proposal approved today heeds my call to lower the toll rate by nearly 35 percent from the maximum rate originally considered."

If the plan is implemented, it would be the first city in America to have such a program. 

Critics are blasting the plan. 

Despite the vote, the plan still faces legal challenges from the Murphy administration and Bergen County, New Jersey, residents. 

"It’s ripping off New Jersey commuters to pay for whatever financial hardships the MTA is facing. We’re considering all of our options, including further legal action," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella has also said he plans to file a lawsuit to stop the plan. 

"The recently-reported $15 toll to enter Manhattan below 60th St is nothing short of complete highway robbery for the people of Staten Island. This could be one of the worst things to ever happen to Staten Island," said Fossella over the summer. "We have said time and time again that all Staten Islanders, especially those who live near the Staten Island Expressway, will have to suffer with more air pollution and more traffic, not to mention this added tax to travel within their own city. For all this, Staten Islanders will see no return on the investment they’ll have no say in making."

