Elon Musk's Israel Trip Prompts Another Invitation...From Hamas

Elon Musk toured a kibbutz that came under attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The surprise trip came after he was accused of antisemitism over a recent exchange on X.

Advertisement

You have said the actual truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.



This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.



It is not right and needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

You right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023





🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

In a live online conversation posted on X with Netanyahu, Musk agreed that Hamas should be eradicated.

“Those who are intent on murder must be neutralized. Then the propaganda must stop that is training people to be murderers in the future," he said.

The entrepreneur also argued that Gaza must become “prosperous.”

“If that happens, I think it will be a good future,” he added.

Netanyahu said he hopes Musk will be “involved” and noted that his trip there “speaks volumes to your commitment to try to secure a better future.”

In addition to touring the devastated area, Musk also watched footage of the Hamas atrocities during a meeting with Israeli officials, which he described as “emotionally difficult.”

“These people have been fed propaganda since they were children. It’s remarkable what humans are capable of if they are fed falsehood since they are children. They can think that murdering innocent people is a good thing. That’s how much propaganda can affect people’s minds,” Musk said.

The billionaire’s surprise trip prompted another invitation—one from Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan.

"We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility," he said in a press conference in Beirut, according to Reuters.