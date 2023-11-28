Arizona Is 'Completely Overrun' by New Wave of Illegal Immigrants
Comer Rejects Hunter Biden's Efforts to 'Play by His Own Rules'
Hamas Had to Stop Palestinians From Murdering Hostages on Their Way Out of...
VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of...
That Little Chiefs Fan Who Deadspin Tried to Smear As a Racist Isn't...
Disneyland Became an X-Rated Venue, Thanks to This Individual
Trump Gains 'Largest Lead' of His Career As 2024 Rematch Looms
Even With Release of Hostages, There's Still Been Some Terrible Takes on Hamas
It Looks Like Rep. George Santos Could Soon Be Gone From Congress
School District Discussed ‘Chest Binder’ Fundraiser With Students, Documents Show
Christian School Sues State After Being Banned From Sports Over Transgender Policies
Catholic Priest Fired Over Pop Star’s Dead Ex Music Video
School Principal, Staffers Reassigned Amid Investigation Into ‘Trans’ Athlete
Why Are Western Citizens Second Class?
Tipsheet

Elon Musk's Israel Trip Prompts Another Invitation...From Hamas

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 28, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elon Musk toured a kibbutz that came under attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The surprise trip came after he was accused of antisemitism over a recent exchange on X.  

Advertisement


In a live online conversation posted on X with Netanyahu, Musk agreed that Hamas should be eradicated. 

“Those who are intent on murder must be neutralized. Then the propaganda must stop that is training people to be murderers in the future," he said. 

The entrepreneur also argued that Gaza must become “prosperous.”

“If that happens, I think it will be a good future,” he added. 

Netanyahu said he hopes Musk will be “involved” and noted that his trip there “speaks volumes to your commitment to try to secure a better future.”

Recommended

VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In addition to touring the devastated area, Musk also watched footage of the Hamas atrocities during a meeting with Israeli officials, which he described as “emotionally difficult.”

“These people have been fed propaganda since they were children. It’s remarkable what humans are capable of if they are fed falsehood since they are children. They can think that murdering innocent people is a good thing. That’s how much propaganda can affect people’s minds,” Musk said.  

The billionaire’s surprise trip prompted another invitation—one from Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan. 

"We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility," he said in a press conference in Beirut, according to Reuters. 

Tags: ELON MUSK ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch Katie Pavlich
Hamas Had to Stop Palestinians From Murdering Hostages on Their Way Out of Gaza Katie Pavlich
Deadspin Writer Tries Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist. It Does Not End Well. Spencer Brown
American Jews Who Worked for a Secular America Made a Fatal Error Dennis Prager
Trump Gains 'Largest Lead' of His Career As 2024 Rematch Looms Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
VICE: '100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color' Matt Vespa
Advertisement