Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
'Expanding the Ground Activity Tonight': IDF Pounds Hamas Targets to Prepare for Invasion
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.
Tipsheet

Kennedy's Immigration Questions Leave Witnesses Silent

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 26, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) left top Biden administration officials silent during questioning in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the number of illegal border crossers who have entered the country on President Biden’s watch.

Advertisement

Despite being a senior member of the Department of Homeland Security, Cardell Morant, director of the Center for Countering Human Trafficking, had no idea how many “non-American citizens have come into our country illegally or on the basis of a claim of asylum.”

“Does anybody know the number?” Kennedy said, looking to the other witnesses from the Department of Labor, the Department of Health & Human Services, and the State Department.   

“None of you know the number. Try 8 million. Now of that 8million, how many were children, Mr. Morant?” Kennedy wondered.

“I don’t have that number,” Morant replied. 

“You don’t know, does anybody know? None of you know, isn’t that special. Let’s assume half, OK? Eight million is four Nebraskas, right? Four new states. Let’s assume, and I don’t think this is right, that half of them are children. How many of those 8 million people are still here? Do any of you know?” Kennedy asked, but the panel was silent.  

Kennedy went on to pose a number of follow-up questions regarding these individuals, but none of them could respond. 

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“How many of those 8 million are claiming asylum? You don’t know? How many of them claim asylum and don’t show up for their hearing? Nobody knows?” Kennedy continued. “How many of them claim asylum, don’t show up for their hearing and President Biden has deported them? You don’t know? How many of them have claimed asylum, shown up for their asylum hearing and been denied asylum and been deported? You don’t know.”


Tags: BORDER CRISIS JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement