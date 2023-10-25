UFC Is 'Setting Money on Fire' With Latest Partnership

Months after Bud Light sparked a massive and ongoing boycott for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the beer brand has been desperately trying to win back customers. So far, it hasn’t worked too well.

Parent company Anheuser-Busch lost $27 billion in market value just two months after the marketing fiasco, hundreds of employees were laid off, and earlier this month, Bud Light’s stock closed at its lowest point since the boycott began. The brand has been dethroned as America’s No. 1 beer, and based on how they were received at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this summer, customers’ disdain looks like it will remain for a while.

With that backdrop, Bud Light cut a massive check to UFC for a multi-year sponsorship deal.

We’re proud to announce that starting in 2024, we’ll once again be the official beer sponsor of @UFC pic.twitter.com/n9jcDyLhVv — Bud Light (@budlight) October 24, 2023

“Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors more than fifteen years ago. I’m proud to announce we are back in business together,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement. “There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

Shared core values, or a reported deal worth more than $100 million? It’s not hard to figure that one out, as conservatives noted on social media.

Bud Light is paying $100 Million to be the official beer of @UFC and you know what? Lighting that money on fire would have been less embarrassing than what’s about to happen. Fighters are gonna hate this. Fans will hate it. The customers aren’t coming back @budlight. Period. You… pic.twitter.com/L15A3jBLAW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 25, 2023

Hi @DanaWhite, when you say @UFC & @BudLight “are very aligned when it comes to our core values,” are you saying that UFC is okay with Bud Light promoting the evil transgender ideology of Dylan Mulvaney? Signed, millions of fans who will boycott you too. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 25, 2023

So UFC decided to do a deal with Bud Light, and all I can say is that if you’re going to sell out and mortgage your dignity, I hope they got a lot of money.



What a freaking embarrassment. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 25, 2023

They are setting money on fire at this point. — Mike Gibson (@lyncowarpig) October 24, 2023



