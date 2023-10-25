Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Tipsheet

UFC Is 'Setting Money on Fire' With Latest Partnership

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 25, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Months after Bud Light sparked a massive and ongoing boycott for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the beer brand has been desperately trying to win back customers. So far, it hasn’t worked too well. 

Parent company Anheuser-Busch lost $27 billion in market value just two months after the marketing fiasco, hundreds of employees were laid off, and earlier this month, Bud Light’s stock closed at its lowest point since the boycott began. The brand has been dethroned as America’s No. 1 beer, and based on how they were received at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this summer, customers’ disdain looks like it will remain for a while.

With that backdrop, Bud Light cut a massive check to UFC for a multi-year sponsorship deal.

“Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors more than fifteen years ago. I’m proud to announce we are back in business together,” UFC CEO Dana White said in a statement. “There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

Shared core values, or a reported deal worth more than $100 million? It’s not hard to figure that one out, as conservatives noted on social media. 

