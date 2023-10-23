Former Congressman Says Relatives Killed in Gaza

Former Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan confirmed that “several” of his relatives were killed when they were sheltering in a Greek Orthodox church complex in Gaza when it was hit as the Israeli military took out a nearby "command and control center belonging to a Hamas terrorist involved in the launching of rockets and mortars toward Israel," the IDF said.
“I was really worried about this,” Amash posted on X. “With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as the result of an Israeli airstrike. Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal.”
He added: “The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much. Our family is hurting badly. May God watch over all Christians in Gaza—and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”
I was really worried about this. 😔 With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as… pic.twitter.com/w5k1xEeTgF— Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 20, 2023
The Israeli military acknowledged a wall of a building in the church complex was "damaged" but emphasized in a statement "the church was not the target of the strike."
Recommended
"The incident is under review," the IDF added.
Amash, who represented Michigan's 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2021, followed up on Saturday thanking the many people who expressed their condolences.
"My family and I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the many kind and gracious messages of condolence for our beloved cousins in Gaza," he said. "Please remember the thousands upon thousands of innocent civilians, in unbearable circumstances, who simply want a life of peace. So many of the people suffering are just children. They don’t deserve violence and death."
My family and I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the many kind and gracious messages of condolence for our beloved cousins in Gaza. Please remember the thousands upon thousands of innocent civilians, in unbearable circumstances, who simply want a life of…— Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 21, 2023
Hamas routinely operates from or in close proximity to civilian populations. NATO’s Strategic Communications Center of Excellence explains why:
It is based on an awareness of Israel’s desire to minimise collateral damage, and of Western public opinion’s sensitivity towards civilian casualties. If the IDF uses lethal force and causes an increase in civilian casualties, Hamas can utilise that as a lawfare tool: it can accuse Israel of committing war crimes, which could result in the imposition of a wide array of sanctions. Alternatively, if the IDF limits its use of military force in Gaza to avoid collateral damage, Hamas will be less susceptible to Israeli attacks, and thereby able to protect its assets while continuing to fight.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member