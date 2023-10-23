Former Congressman Says Relatives Killed in Gaza

Former Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan confirmed that “several” of his relatives were killed when they were sheltering in a Greek Orthodox church complex in Gaza when it was hit as the Israeli military took out a nearby "command and control center belonging to a Hamas terrorist involved in the launching of rockets and mortars toward Israel," the IDF said.

“I was really worried about this,” Amash posted on X. “With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as the result of an Israeli airstrike. Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal.”

He added: “The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much. Our family is hurting badly. May God watch over all Christians in Gaza—and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”

The Israeli military acknowledged a wall of a building in the church complex was "damaged" but emphasized in a statement "the church was not the target of the strike."

"The incident is under review," the IDF added.

Amash, who represented Michigan's 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2021, followed up on Saturday thanking the many people who expressed their condolences.

"My family and I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the many kind and gracious messages of condolence for our beloved cousins in Gaza," he said. "Please remember the thousands upon thousands of innocent civilians, in unbearable circumstances, who simply want a life of peace. So many of the people suffering are just children. They don’t deserve violence and death."

