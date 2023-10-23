Wait, The NYT Hired a Hitler-Loving Reporter to Cover the Israel-Hamas War?
Netanyahu Issues Stern Warning to Hezbollah Amid Imminent Ground War in Gaza
VA Dem Candidate Who Got Busted for Sex Acts Might Have Also Committed...
Smart > Dumb
My Record Stood Out!
What Will US Do If Americans Become Targets in Escalation of Israel-Hamas War?...
'Dead on Arrival': Cotton Sends Message to Biden Over Aid Request
Following Backlash, BBC Finally Changes Its Tune About Hamas
Slavery Isn’t Uncommon in Human History, Freedom Is
How Does the Progressive Socialist Left Define Incitement and Insurrection?
The American Mainstream Press is Sinister and Deadly
The GOP Is at War With Its Base
Pro-Life Must Mean Anti-Hamas
Where Is This Heading?
Tipsheet

Former Congressman Says Relatives Killed in Gaza

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 23, 2023 8:15 AM

Former Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan confirmed that “several” of his relatives were killed when they were sheltering in a Greek Orthodox church complex in Gaza when it was hit as the Israeli military took out a nearby "command and control center belonging to a Hamas terrorist involved in the launching of rockets and mortars toward Israel," the IDF said. 

Advertisement

“I was really worried about this,” Amash posted on X. “With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as the result of an Israeli airstrike. Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal.”

He added: “The Palestinian Christian community has endured so much. Our family is hurting badly. May God watch over all Christians in Gaza—and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”

The Israeli military acknowledged a wall of a building in the church complex was "damaged" but emphasized in a statement "the church was not the target of the strike." 

Recommended

Smart > Dumb Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"The incident is under review," the IDF added. 

Amash, who represented Michigan's 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2021, followed up on Saturday thanking the many people who expressed their condolences. 

"My family and I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the many kind and gracious messages of condolence for our beloved cousins in Gaza," he said. "Please remember the thousands upon thousands of innocent civilians, in unbearable circumstances, who simply want a life of peace. So many of the people suffering are just children. They don’t deserve violence and death."

Hamas routinely operates from or in close proximity to civilian populations. NATO’s Strategic Communications Center of Excellence explains why: 

Advertisement

It is based on an awareness of Israel’s desire to minimise collateral damage, and of Western public opinion’s sensitivity towards civilian casualties. If the IDF uses lethal force and causes an increase in civilian casualties, Hamas can utilise that as a lawfare tool: it can accuse Israel of committing war crimes, which could result in the imposition of a wide array of sanctions. Alternatively, if the IDF limits its use of military force in Gaza to avoid collateral damage, Hamas will be less susceptible to Israeli attacks, and thereby able to protect its assets while continuing to fight.

Tags: WAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Smart > Dumb Kurt Schlichter
Rashida Tlaib Slammed for Response to Death of Synagogue President in Detroit Rebecca Downs
Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a Gaza Ceasefire Matt Vespa
VA Dem Candidate Who Got Busted for Sex Acts Might Have Also Committed Election Fraud Matt Vespa
Following Backlash, BBC Finally Changes Its Tune About Hamas Leah Barkoukis
My Record Stood Out! Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Smart > Dumb Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement