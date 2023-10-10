Dozens of House Republicans Call for Changes to Rule That Ousted McCarthy

Dozens of House Republicans are demanding changes to the ‘motion to vacate’ rule following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster last week.

"The injustice we all witnessed cannot go unaddressed — lest we bear responsibility for the consequences that follow. Our Conference must address fundamental changes to the structure of our majority to ensure success for the American people," 45 House Republicans wrote in a letter to colleagues last week, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

Eight Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to oust McCarthy last Tuesday.

“The ability for one person to vacate the Speaker of the House will keep a chokehold on this body through 2024,” the Main Street Caucus wrote in a statement, referring to the effort led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). “Personal politics should never again be used to trump the will of 96 percent of House conservatives. Any candidate for Speaker must explain to us how what happened on Tuesday will never happen again.”

The group of lawmakers noted that the Republicans who joined Democrats “translates to less than 4 percent of our Republican Conference … to override the will of the remaining 96 percent of House Republicans on one of the most consequential votes the House has taken in over a century."

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), chairman of the Republican Governance Group, and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-ND), chairman of the Main Street Caucus, were among the signatories.

“It is our responsibility to identify the right person at this moment to lead us into the future to achieve the conservative policy objectives that we and the American people all share,” the members wrote. “We cannot allow our majority to be dictated to by the alliance between the chaos caucus and the minority party that will do nothing more than guarantee the failure of our next Speaker.”

Other Republicans, like Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, have argued the rule should stay.

“While I understand some of my colleagues are frustrated over invocation of the Motion to Vacate last week against Speaker Kevin McCarthy — a move I strongly opposed, the rule should remain. It’s an historic, institutional, & important tool for individual members to exercise their right to represent constituents and not be steamrolled by the establishment,” Roy said on X.