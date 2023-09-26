There's an Update on Biden's Health Status
A Republican Senator Joined the UAW Picket Line. This is Why.
Ford Delivers a Major Blow to Biden's Electric Vehicle Push
Energy Secretary Under Investigation for Disastrous Electric Vehicle Road Trip
Dem Senators to Bob Menendez: It's Time to Say Adios to Your Political...
Did ABC News' Political Director Engage in Doublethink in Trump-Biden Poll Analysis?
Shocker: Anti-Dark Money Sheldon Whitehouse Has Deep Ties to Secret Donors
Biden Admin Says Low-Income Women, Kids Would Lose Support During a Shutdown But...
Hochul Calls in Even More National Guard Personnel Amid Illegal Immigrant Crisis
CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air
United Auto Workers Strike: Have Unions Finally Made Detroit an Offer It Has...
Here's Why Democrats in New Jersey Are Changing Their Tune on Illegal Immigration
Pro-Lifers Should Be on Tuberville’s Side
Why Was a Venezuelan Flag Planted on U.S. Soil by Illegal Immigrants?
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Has Filed Another Lawsuit

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 26, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and another attorney for allegedly “hacking into” private data from his infamous laptop.

Advertisement

The complaint alleges Giuliani and lawyer Robert Costello "dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen." 

Their actions violate the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the complaint alleges.

“Defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s digital privacy,” says the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles. 

While Biden does not acknowledge the infamous laptop is his, he states that at least “some of the data that Defendants obtained, copied, and proceeded to hack into and tamper with belongs” to him. The suit also claims the data, found on an "external drive," not a "laptop," was “manipulated, altered and damaged before it was was copied and sent to defendants; and defendants’ illegal hacking and tampering has involved further alterations and damage to the data to a degree that is presently unknown to (Hunter Biden)."

Recommended

There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Giuliani and Costello have said they received a copy of the hard drive in August 2020 by the owner of the repair shop where Biden abandoned the so-called "laptop from hell." While the original New York Post report about it was censored ahead of the 2020 election and smeared as Russian disinformation, multiple news outlets have since verified the laptop's contents.

The effort is the latest counterattack from Hunter Biden amid increased scrutiny by congressional Republicans.



Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
Ford Delivers a Major Blow to Biden's Electric Vehicle Push Katie Pavlich
CNN Anchor Immediately Ends Interview With Gaetz After Getting Fact Checked on Air Leah Barkoukis
Fashion Designer's Stolen Clothes Found in 'Unwearable' Condition at Ex-Biden Official's House Mia Cathell
A Republican Senator Joined the UAW Picket Line. This is Why. Katie Pavlich
Why Was a Venezuelan Flag Planted on U.S. Soil by Illegal Immigrants? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's an Update on Biden's Health Status Katie Pavlich
Advertisement