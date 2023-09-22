Just How Well Were Those 70,000+ Afghans Vetted Before Being Resettled in the...
This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy
And With That Speech, Ex-New Zealand PM Has Become the Anti-Free Speech Queen
Why Some Trump Supporters Might Find This Looming Government Shutdown Intriguing
Eagle Pass Mayor Reveals What Type of Response City Has Gotten From Biden...
Our Self-Induced Catastrophe At the Border
Ramaswamy Made an Interesting Revelation About His Father While Discussing His Immigration...
Psaki Explains What 'Unquestionably Hurts' Biden's Reelection Chances
Here's What Chicago Plans to Do With the Illegal Immigrants Sleeping in Airports,...
Jack Smith’s Gag Order Request Is Unconstitutional and Un-American
Nikki Haley Announces 'The Freedom Plan' to Rescue Middle Class From Biden's Failed...
Guess What Happened to a Man Arrested for Attacking a Homeless Person With...
How the COVID Booster Vaccine Rollout Went Will Not Shock You
It’s the Spending, Stupid
Tipsheet

MTG Announces 'Declaration of War' Plan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 22, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Thursday she’s drafting a “Declaration of War” against Mexican drug cartels.

Speaking to Charlie Kirk on his podcast, the Republican firebrand explained that her decision to take action comes as lawmakers are debating giving more taxpayer money to Ukrainian President Zelensky to defend his country while “ignoring the invasion happening at our border."

Advertisement

“There has been over 10,000 people invade Eagle Pass in the last 24 hours,” she said. “This is unprecedented. Our country is under attack, and who is leading the attack, Charlie? Is the Mexican cartels.

“And so, I’m announcing on your show, that I would like to get Washington to realize who our real enemy is to the American people, who’s responsible for the 300 Americans dying every single day dying from fentanyl, who’s responsible for a multi-billion dollar human trafficking and drug trafficking industry that directly affects the United States of America,” Taylor-Greene continued. 

“And that is the Mexican cartels; not the Mexican government, not the Mexican people. So, I am currently drafting a Declaration of War against the Mexican cartels.”

Greene was one of five Republicans to vote 'no' on Thursday to advancing the Pentagon appropriations bill over Ukraine spending. 

Recommended

This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy Spencer Brown
Advertisement


Tags: MEXICO UKRAINE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy Spencer Brown
And With That Speech, Ex-New Zealand PM Has Become the Anti-Free Speech Queen Matt Vespa
Psaki Explains What 'Unquestionably Hurts' Biden's Reelection Chances Leah Barkoukis
Our Self-Induced Catastrophe At the Border Victor Davis Hanson
Here's What Chicago Plans to Do With the Illegal Immigrants Sleeping in Airports, Police Stations Leah Barkoukis
America Is Becoming a Joke Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Indictment Against Senator Bob Menendez Is a Real Doozy Spencer Brown
Advertisement