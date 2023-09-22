MTG Announces 'Declaration of War' Plan

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Thursday she’s drafting a “Declaration of War” against Mexican drug cartels.

Speaking to Charlie Kirk on his podcast, the Republican firebrand explained that her decision to take action comes as lawmakers are debating giving more taxpayer money to Ukrainian President Zelensky to defend his country while “ignoring the invasion happening at our border."

“There has been over 10,000 people invade Eagle Pass in the last 24 hours,” she said. “This is unprecedented. Our country is under attack, and who is leading the attack, Charlie? Is the Mexican cartels.

“And so, I’m announcing on your show, that I would like to get Washington to realize who our real enemy is to the American people, who’s responsible for the 300 Americans dying every single day dying from fentanyl, who’s responsible for a multi-billion dollar human trafficking and drug trafficking industry that directly affects the United States of America,” Taylor-Greene continued.

“And that is the Mexican cartels; not the Mexican government, not the Mexican people. So, I am currently drafting a Declaration of War against the Mexican cartels.”

Washington is completely ignoring the invasion happening at our Southern border but is willing to send billions to fight a proxy war with Russia.



Today, I announced I will introduce a Declaration of War against the Mexican cartels who are murdering 300 Americans a day with… pic.twitter.com/dWhR1sY16u — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 21, 2023

Greene was one of five Republicans to vote 'no' on Thursday to advancing the Pentagon appropriations bill over Ukraine spending.

I just voted NO to the rule for the Defense bill because they refused to take the war money for Ukraine out and put it in a separate bill.



And 55% of Americans and 71% of Republican voters agree with me that we should stop funding a war in Ukraine. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 21, 2023

Our country is being invaded by the thousands every damn day and our Department of Defense does nothing.



Our Defense bill should not fund our DOD for blood money for the Ukraine war, that’s why I’m a NO.



What did we get out of Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan? pic.twitter.com/8mP4VlpYaW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 21, 2023

Congress should be focused on securing America’s border. We are being invaded!



I will not vote for any funding bill that sends one penny to Ukraine.



When will we finally #ImpeachMayorkas for not just failing to do his job but inviting the invasion of our country?? https://t.co/np5OrNNvXr — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 21, 2023



