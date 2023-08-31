Trump's Viral Message to the 'COVID Tyrants' Divides Conservatives

President Trump issued a strong message for the “COVID Tyrants” who are trying to fearmonger about the latest variant of the virus and take away Americans’ rights once again.

“Hear my words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY,” Trump said, before explaining what’s behind the latest COVID hysteria.

The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fearmongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election. They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we're dealing with. But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our Freedom, hear these words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY! So don't even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates. They rigged the 2020 election, and now they're trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID. But they will fail because we will not let it happen. When I'm back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Thank you very much.

While Trump's position was celebrated by many on the right, others recalled Trump's positions when he was in office.

Dude, your own White House, in the final hours of your presidency (note the date), 9 months after everyone knew this was a scam and destructive, was pressuring the hell out of Florida to push "social distancing" and mask mandates. This was not the deep state of HHS or even HHS… https://t.co/26K7tPwwnT — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) August 31, 2023

If only Trump were President in 2020 to stop this from happening. Oh wait. https://t.co/6H2FUtPRQ4 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 31, 2023

Trump ALWAYS complied. Never overruled Fauci when he had the chance. https://t.co/DJt63wVFOm pic.twitter.com/yCdUB3UKMO — David 🇺🇸🐊 #FloridaStrong (@Fl0ridaBoy74) August 30, 2023