Clarence Thomas Releases Records in Rebuke to Left's Attacks
McCaul Demands Answers From State Dept Officials for 'Disgraceful Surrender' to Taliban
Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News
Mitch McConnell Is Making It Hard to Attack Joe Biden on This Point,...
The Two Words That Come to Mind When Voters Think About a Trump-Biden...
A Familiar Name Could Be Giving Testimony Before House Oversight About the Biden...
Biden Administration Announces More Student Loan Cancellations
Trump Reveals What He'd Have 'No Choice' But to Do If Elected
How Many Lies Are They Going to Get Away With?
What Is Biden’s ‘Weakest Issue’? AOC Offers Her Answer.
Trump Sure Has Picked an Interesting Time to Tout His Lead
KJP: Let's Face It, We Just Can't Keep Up With This President
BlackRock Is Using Americans’ Retirement Savings to Fund the Chinese Communist Party’s Mil...
Russia Is Not the Champion of Christian and Traditional Values
Tipsheet

Trump's Viral Message to the 'COVID Tyrants' Divides Conservatives

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 31, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

President Trump issued a strong message for the “COVID Tyrants” who are trying to fearmonger about the latest variant of the virus and take away Americans’ rights once again. 

“Hear my words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY,” Trump said, before explaining what’s behind the latest COVID hysteria. 

The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fearmongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election.  

They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we're dealing with. 

But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our Freedom, hear these words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY! So don't even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates. 

They rigged the 2020 election, and now they're trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID. But they will fail because we will not let it happen. When I'm back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Thank you very much.

Recommended

Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter

While Trump's position was celebrated by many on the right, others recalled Trump's positions when he was in office. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP COVID-19 COVID LOCKDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News Spencer Brown
Apparently, Not All Black Lives Matter Ann Coulter
A Familiar Name Could Be Giving Testimony Before House Oversight About the Biden Bribery Allegations Matt Vespa
KJP: Let's Face It, We Just Can't Keep Up With This President Guy Benson
Clarence Thomas Releases Records in Rebuke to Left's Attacks Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter