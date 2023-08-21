Biden Bails on His Latest Vacation to Finally Visit Devastated Maui
Tipsheet

Here's When Hogan Says It Would Be 'Very Likely' That 'No Labels' Launches Third-Party Candidate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 21, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday it is “very likely” that No Labels will launch a third-party “alternative” if the 2024 election comes down to a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

“Your group No Labels is preparing a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option basically to try to run a third-party ticket in 2024. And you argue voters are really dissatisfied with both Trump and with President Biden,” said CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “If Trump does get the nomination here, is No Labels going to go through with this plan to run a third-party candidate? And would you serve on that ticket if they asked you to?”

Hogan emphasized the election is still “long way off” but argued “two-thirds of the people” don’t want either of the likely GOP or Democrat nominees. 

“An overwhelming majority of people are completely fed up with politics,” said Hogan, national co-chair of No Labels. “They think Washington is broken. And so, even though this normally is not something that we consider and talk about seriously, because it hasn't happened in the past, this is something that could happen.”

Hunt pressed Hogan on whether he was saying No Labels would definitely put up a candidate. 

In the case of a Trump v. Biden rematch, “it's very likely that No Labels will get access to the ballot and will offer an alternative,” he responded. “And if most of the voters don't want A or B, we have an obligation to give them C, I mean, for the good of the country.” 

Hogan also refuted the argument that a third party candidate would pull votes from Biden, ensuring a Trump win.  

“Actually, no. That's that Democratic talking points because they're scared to death about this potential opportunity,” he said. “But, no, it's -- they would only be in it to win it, and they would pull just as many votes from Donald Trump as Joe Biden.”

