Tipsheet

MacCallum Grills Kirby on the Biden Family's Influence Peddling Scheme

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 11, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Fox News host Martha MacCallum grilled National Security Council spokesman John Kirby over the president’s continued denial about his involvement with his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

Referencing Peter Doocy’s interaction with President Biden on Wednesday over recent testimony from Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer, MacCallum wondered when he will finally answers questions that “put some of this to rest.” 

“I know you saw Peter Doocy’s question to the president yesterday. The president said, ‘I never talked business to anybody,’ but Devon Archer testified that the point of putting the phone, the speakerphone, down at those meetings, which is what Peter was asking about, was just to demonstrate access — that Hunter had access to the then-vice president, and to sell the Biden brand. What do you say about that, John?”

Kirby countered, noting that Biden took the question from Doocy knowing it wasn’t going to be a softball one and answered it. 

“But he didn’t, he didn’t answer whether or not he was on speakerphone in those meetings, John. He just said, ‘I never talked business to anybody,’” MacCallum pointed out.  

“The question was about business,” Kirby responded. “He answered it consistently with what he’s said so many times before. He’s been very consistent that he wasn’t talking business.” 

MacCallum clarified the question was really about whether Hunter presenting his father on speakerphone in front of foreign businessmen was an understanding that access to him was open. 

“I just don’t know how many times he’s gonna have to say no to the same question,” Kirby said. “He’s been consistent about this, there were no discussions about business with his son or his son’s business partners. Again, he called Peter over, and I’m not saying he knew that that was the question, but he certainly knew it wasn’t gonna be a softball, and he answered it.”


 

