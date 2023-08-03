Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy?
Media Criticism of 'Sound of Freedom' Now Looking 'Awkward' After What an FBI Operation Just Found

Leah Barkoukis
August 03, 2023

The FBI located 200 victims of sex trafficking in a nationwide enforcement campaign, the agency said Tuesday, which included dozens of minors.  

The two-week operation, dubbed "Operation Cross Country," also led to the identification or arrest of 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking and 68 suspects of trafficking, according to a press release. 

"Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors."

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children praised the FBI and their law enforcement partners for their efforts to protect children.

"Behind every statistic, there is a person with dreams, aspirations, and the right to live a life free from child sex trafficking and exploitation. As a society we must work together to ensure the protection, support, and empowerment of those impacted by this heinous crime," said the group's president and CEO, Michelle DeLaune. "Their tireless efforts in combatting crimes against children sends a powerful message that child sexual exploitation will not be tolerated."

The operation's success comes after the media's criticism of anti-child trafficking film "Sound of Freedom," which was smeared as a conspiracy theory promoted by MAGA Republicans. 


