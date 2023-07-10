The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony
Not Sure Why Anyone Would Travel on That Titanic Submersible After This Video
Democrats Really NEED Your Input
Is The GOP Primary Race Over?
Why AOC Just Enraged Progressives
Violence with Guns Ain't a MAGA Republican Problem
'But Trump Won …!'
President Trump Should Ditch the GOP Debate
Our Ideological Battle Is Often More Spiritual than Intellectual
Stop Calling Everyone RINOs
Taxpayers Lose With Pharmacy Policy Status Quo
Supreme Court Delivered on Workplace Religious Accommodation. It's Up to Employers to Resp...
Afghan Interpreter Murdered in DC: The Worst of Humanity and the Best of...
Biden Says Quiet Part Out Loud About the U.S. Military During Live Interview
Tipsheet

Survey Finds Most Popular Beers in America. Bud Light's Not Even in the Top 10.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 10, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rocked by a massive boycott over its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light was recently dethroned as America’s top selling beer to Modelo. But the bad news for the brand just keeps getting worse. A new survey finds Americans don’t even rank it in the top 10 beers in the U.S.

According to a YouGov poll of 1,468 people, while the percentage of people who “liked” the beer stayed the same, the popularity of its competitors climbed so much it kicked Bud Light into 14th place, tied with Pabst Blue Ribbon.  

For its survey, YouGov polled a nationally representative sample of 1,468 Americans during the second quarter of 2023, which runs from April to the end of June. 

They found that Guinness, Corona and Heineken were the three most liked beers of 2023, with approval from 58 percent, 53 percent and 51 percent of Americans, respectively. 

In the second quarter of 2022, 42 percent of Americans 'liked' Bud Light, according to YouGov, putting it on a par with Corona Extra, Dos Equis and Coors Light. 

The Bud Light figure remained the same during the second quarter of 2023, but as other beers saw their approval rise, its relative approval fell into a tie with Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Light. (Daily Mail)

Recommended

The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter

Sales of Bud Light have been stuck in a downward spiral since April, with the number of units sold ahead of the July 4 holiday falling 31.3 percent from the same time the year prior. This comes despite efforts by the brand to entice customers, such as offering rebates that make it cheaper than water in some warehouses. 

The sustained backlash has caused parent company Anheuser-Busch to lose $27 billion in market cap since the boycott began. 

Tags: BUD LIGHT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
Not Sure Why Anyone Would Travel on That Titanic Submersible After This Video Matt Vespa
Why AOC Just Enraged Progressives Leah Barkoukis
Biden Says Quiet Part Out Loud About the U.S. Military During Live Interview Sarah Arnold
'But Trump Won …!' Arthur Schaper
Ben & Jerry’s Has a Brain Freeze as Tribe Takes Them Up On the Offer To Turn Over Their Land Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter