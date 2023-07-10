Survey Finds Most Popular Beers in America. Bud Light's Not Even in the Top 10.

Rocked by a massive boycott over its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light was recently dethroned as America’s top selling beer to Modelo. But the bad news for the brand just keeps getting worse. A new survey finds Americans don’t even rank it in the top 10 beers in the U.S.

According to a YouGov poll of 1,468 people, while the percentage of people who “liked” the beer stayed the same, the popularity of its competitors climbed so much it kicked Bud Light into 14th place, tied with Pabst Blue Ribbon.

For its survey, YouGov polled a nationally representative sample of 1,468 Americans during the second quarter of 2023, which runs from April to the end of June. They found that Guinness, Corona and Heineken were the three most liked beers of 2023, with approval from 58 percent, 53 percent and 51 percent of Americans, respectively. In the second quarter of 2022, 42 percent of Americans 'liked' Bud Light, according to YouGov, putting it on a par with Corona Extra, Dos Equis and Coors Light. The Bud Light figure remained the same during the second quarter of 2023, but as other beers saw their approval rise, its relative approval fell into a tie with Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Light. (Daily Mail)

Sales of Bud Light have been stuck in a downward spiral since April, with the number of units sold ahead of the July 4 holiday falling 31.3 percent from the same time the year prior. This comes despite efforts by the brand to entice customers, such as offering rebates that make it cheaper than water in some warehouses.

The sustained backlash has caused parent company Anheuser-Busch to lose $27 billion in market cap since the boycott began.