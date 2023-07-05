White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
White House 'Not Assisting' Investigation of Cocaine Found in West Wing
A Key Group in the Dems' 2024 Pennsylvania Strategy Might Shock Progressives
Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can
Proponents of Ohio’s Radical Abortion Amendment Filed Enough Signatures, But…
Portland Lefty Upset After Cop Explained How 2020 Riots Affected Unlawful Protest Citation...
SF's Smash and Grab Criminals Didn't Take a Break for Independence Day
Minneapolis Hooligans Terrorize Residents and Police With Firework Attacks
The Truth About Legacies
Ben & Jerry's Marks Fourth of July by Blasting US
Gay Couple Pressured Surrogate Mother to Abort Baby After Cancer Diagnosis, Woman Claims
White House Won’t Explain Why President Biden Refuses to Acknowledge His Granddaughter
Of Course This Was What Cori Bush Was Tweeting About on the 4th...
AZ Attorneys Urge Katie Hobbs to Rescind Order Limiting Prosecution of Abortion-Related Ca...
Tipsheet

Author Douglas Murray Absolutely Destroys the Case for Reparations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 05, 2023 3:30 PM

Author Douglas Murray eviscerated the case for reparations some on the left are pushing and said most people “are tired” of the “grievance competition” over slavery, which ended more than a century ago.  

“All history has consequences and ramifications," Murray said during a panel discussion on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "If we were to play this fairly we would at least look at all of the countries around the world that engaged in a slave trade who are simply not interested in any form of reparations.” 

He went on to note the practice still exists in Africa today and that globally, there are more slaves now than at the peak of the transatlantic slave trade.  

“So, some of us are simply a bit bored of hearing people ripping at closed wounds and then crying about their hurt, or their presumed hurt,” he said. “Nobody is alive who has actually suffered the hurt and nobody is alive who did the wrong.”

"It's always the countries that people want to come to who are put through this struggle session," he said of the UK, America, and France, which he called the "most desired destinations for migrants worldwide." 

Recommended

Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can Spencer Brown

Why?

"It's not because we're racist, it's because we're better, it's because we're good. It's because when we see racism we actually call it out and recognize it as a sin. Try finding that across Africa, try finding that across the Middle East or in China...so what we have is a situation where the more virtuous countries are presented as the worst countries. It's sick and most of us are tired of it." 


Tags: REPARATIONS SLAVERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can Spencer Brown
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson
White House 'Not Assisting' Investigation of Cocaine Found in West Wing Spencer Brown
The Truth About Legacies Ann Coulter
Bud Light Gets More Bad Sales News Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can Spencer Brown