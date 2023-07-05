Author Douglas Murray Absolutely Destroys the Case for Reparations

Author Douglas Murray eviscerated the case for reparations some on the left are pushing and said most people “are tired” of the “grievance competition” over slavery, which ended more than a century ago.

“All history has consequences and ramifications," Murray said during a panel discussion on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "If we were to play this fairly we would at least look at all of the countries around the world that engaged in a slave trade who are simply not interested in any form of reparations.”

He went on to note the practice still exists in Africa today and that globally, there are more slaves now than at the peak of the transatlantic slave trade.

“So, some of us are simply a bit bored of hearing people ripping at closed wounds and then crying about their hurt, or their presumed hurt,” he said. “Nobody is alive who has actually suffered the hurt and nobody is alive who did the wrong.”

"It's always the countries that people want to come to who are put through this struggle session," he said of the UK, America, and France, which he called the "most desired destinations for migrants worldwide."

Why?

"It's not because we're racist, it's because we're better, it's because we're good. It's because when we see racism we actually call it out and recognize it as a sin. Try finding that across Africa, try finding that across the Middle East or in China...so what we have is a situation where the more virtuous countries are presented as the worst countries. It's sick and most of us are tired of it."



