Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June

The boycott over Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney does not seem to be letting up, as sales numbers have dropped about 25 percent for the sixth consecutive week. While the brand is undertaking a marketing blitz and even giving away beer (through a rebate) to promote sales, based on its latest move, it appears Bud Light hasn’t learned much amid the boycott.

Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch are sponsoring several “pride” events, according to The Daily Wire, including the Cincinnati Pride event on June 24 and the Pride St. Louis festival on June 24-25. Bud Light is also a Diamond corporate partner for Stonewall Columbus, which hosts several “pride” events in Columbus, Ohio, throughout June. Companies must donate $20,000 to be included in this sponsorship level as well as "affirm Stonewall’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies AND agree to donate no less than 8 hours of volunteer time during a calendar year," according to a document from the organization.

But that's not all:

Bud Light was listed as a sponsor of the Chicago Pride Parade on a page that has since been scrubbed. Bud Light boasted that “we have a clear role to play in bringing real change and creating an inclusive and equitable world where we cherish and celebrate one another.” Corona and Corona Hard Seltzer, products of Anheuser-Busch, are listed as sponsors of the upcoming Los Angeles Pride Parade. Cutwater Spirits, another Anheuser-Busch product, is listed as a sponsor of the 2023 Chicago Pride Fest, which will occur one week before the Chicago Pride Parade. (The Daily Wire)

The sponsorships come as the market value for Anheuser-Busch InBev has dropped $!5.7 billion since April 1.