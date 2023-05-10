Elon Musk Poses Question to Don Lemon Following CNN Firing

As Matt reported, Tucker Carlson dropped a major announcement Tuesday evening, informing his followers that he would be returning to the last true bastion of free speech, Twitter.

“Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson said in a video message posted on the site. “We bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here.”

Twitter chief Elon Musk was clear that there is no deal with the social media giant and that Carlson will be “subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

He also said he hopes that others, “particularly from the left,” will also “choose to be content creators on this platform.”

On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.



And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.



I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

In a separate tweet, Musk posed the idea to ex-CNN host Don Lemon in a response to a note about his termination.

“I was informed by my agent this morning that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon wrote in a statement on the site last month. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

"Have you considered doing your show on this platform?" Musk wrote. "Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger."

Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

The offer was praised by users who said it showed Musk is walking the walk when it comes to defending free speech.