Another Democrat Lawmaker Leaves Party, Joins GOP

Louisiana state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe has become the latest lawmaker to announce his departure from the Democratic Party.

On Monday, LaCombe, who represents District 18, said he is joining the Republican Party, according to The Advocate. His decision comes shortly after another Democrat in the state, Rep. Francis Thompson, also switched parties to become a Republican, giving the GOP a supermajority in the state House.

The reasons for LaCombe’s decision to leave the Democratic Party are not yet known.

"House Democrats will continue to stand up for the working people of Louisiana," House Democratic Caucus Chair Sam Jenkins said in a statement about LaCombe’s switch. "We look forward to working with Rep. LaCombe during this legislative session to increase wages, lower costs, improve our schools and pass insurance reform that benefit Louisiana families and small businesses."

LaCombe’s switch gives Democrats only 32 members in the 105-member House. Republicans now have 71, and there are two independents. Veto overrides, tax measures and some other important decisions require 70 votes in the House to pass. Louisiana was once dominated by Democrats, but in recent years the GOP has assumed immense power. (The Advocate)

Earlier this month North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham also announced her departure from the Democratic Party, arguing it "has become unrecognizable to me and to so many others throughout this state and this country."

She added: “The Party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions. If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.”

Her switch gives Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the legislature.