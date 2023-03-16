DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine
Why Is the Biden Admin Trying to Bail Out Moderna?
Oh, So That's How Much HSBC Paid to Take Over Silicon Valley Bank's...
SVB Not Anyone's Fault?
Is This Why Gavin Newsom Wanted SVB to Get Bailed Out?
'I'm Back': James O'Keefe Announces New Venture
The Civil War I Grew Up With
The Vulgarization of America
Senate Republicans Unveil Bill to End the Pentagon’s Abortion Travel Policy
Biden: Listen, Pal, My Gay Marriage 'Epiphany' was in the 1960s
Their Time Has Come and Gone -- Our Politicians Need Constitutionally Enforced Age...
How to Crash the Economy, Big Government Style
Oaks: America Is Emulating Mao’s Cultural Revolution
Blasting More Corporate Welfare into Jeff Bezos’ Pockets?
Tipsheet

WATCH: Pentagon Releases Footage of Russian Jet Striking US Drone

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 16, 2023 9:30 AM
Lt. Col.. Leslie Pratt

The U.S. military released footage on Thursday of the intercept by a Russian warplane of an Air Force drone over the Black Sea. 

The video, taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone’s camera, shows the plane spraying it with fuel and clipping its propeller, forcing the U.S. to bring the $32 million drone down.

According to a previous statement, the "two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea" which caused "complete loss of the MQ-9,” EUCOM said

Prior to the collision, the jet poured fuel on the MQ-9 and flew in front of it “in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner,” the military added. “This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.”

The video, edited for time, stands in contrast to the Russian defense ministry's statement claiming "Russian fighters did not use airborne weapons and did not come into contact with the American drone. Due to sharp maneuvering, the American drone went into uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface."

Recommended

DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a Pentagon press briefing that he spoke with his Russian counterpart, Minister Sergei Shoigu, on Wednesday about the incident. 

“It's important that great powers be models of transparency and communication, and the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows,” he said. 

Shoigu, meanwhile, reportedly made clear that Russia sees the operation of American drones near the Crimea coastline as “provocative in nature” and which creates “pre-conditions for an escalation of the situation in the Black Sea zone.”  

Tags: MILITARY RUSSIA PENTAGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
Biden: Listen, Pal, My Gay Marriage 'Epiphany' was in the 1960s Guy Benson
Why Is the Biden Admin Trying to Bail Out Moderna? Spencer Brown
I'm Shocked This Daytime Show Co-Host Still Shows Up for Work After That Admission Matt Vespa
Democrats Really Do Hate America Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter