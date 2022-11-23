Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart Leaves at Least Six People, Gunman Dead

At least seven people died, including the gunman, in a mass shooting event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store,” Walmart said in a statement. “We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

Sad. I live nearby & my family & I frequently shop at this location. pic.twitter.com/HS3s0DlsHM — It’s Dot..... Pressa Ho (@Kompressa) November 23, 2022

According to one employee, the suspected gunman also worked at Walmart.

In a video posted online, the man said he had just left the staff room when the manager entered and opened fire.

"Sadly, we lost a few of our associates," he said, though he did not know how many.

🚨#UPDATE: The latest information from Chesapeake police on the mass shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart⁰pic.twitter.com/qLqjNN8bVn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2022

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

"I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City," West said. "My prayers are with all those affected - the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chespeake is a tighknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other througjout this time. Please keep us in your prayers."

Virginia lawmakers also weighed in.

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Enough is enough.



Praying for the victims, their families and colleagues, and the Chesapeake community tonight. https://t.co/LSmRMVwCpM — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) November 23, 2022

Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/4zQ4YFuPbb — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) November 23, 2022

The shooting comes days after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and injuring 25 others.