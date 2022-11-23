Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart Leaves at Least Six People, Gunman Dead
Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart Leaves at Least Six People, Gunman Dead

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 23, 2022 7:00 AM
Seth Perlman

At least seven people died, including the gunman, in a mass shooting event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store,” Walmart said in a statement. “We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

According to one employee, the suspected gunman also worked at Walmart. 

In a video posted online, the man said he had just left the staff room when the manager entered and opened fire. 

"Sadly, we lost a few of our associates," he said, though he did not know how many.  

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

"I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City," West said. "My prayers are with all those affected - the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chespeake is a tighknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other througjout this time. Please keep us in your prayers."

Virginia lawmakers also weighed in. 

The shooting comes days after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and injuring 25 others.

