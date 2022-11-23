15 States Ask a Federal Court to Keep Title 42 in Place
Ted Cruz: Here's Why the Georgia Senate Runoff Is Really Important
Bill Barr: Trump Will 'Burn the Whole House Down'
Salon Comes After Pelosi: 'Quit While You're Ahead'
Elon Musk Makes Revealing Discovery in a Closet at Twitter HQ
Even SF Democrats Are Disturbed by the City's Elections Commission's Latest Hiring Decisio...
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Finding Out Colorado Springs Shooter Is Non-Binary
Arizona GOP Candidate for Attorney General, RNC Sue Over Election Debacle
'It’s Not a Close Call': Mike Pompeo on Who the Most Dangerous Person...
How One Team Gave Its Government the Proverbial Middle Finger at the World...
After Losing Bid for House Majority Whip, Here's What May Be Next for...
NHL Gets Destroyed Over Woke Tweet
Ice Cube Confirms He Missed Out on Multimillion-Dollar Acting Gig Over COVID Shot
Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart Leaves at Least Six People, Gunman Dead
Here's What We've Learned About the Colorado Club Shooting Suspect
Tipsheet

Even SF Democrats Are Disturbed by the City's Elections Commission's Latest Hiring Decision

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 23, 2022 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The San Francisco Elections Commission voted last week to consider a new pool of candidates to fill its director position, rather than renewing the current head’s contract for another five years, despite having an "impeccable record."

Director John Arntz has been in the position since 2002, but in an effort to advance its “racial equity plan,” the commission will hire a search firm to explore other options. 

“Our decision wasn’t about your performance, but after twenty years we wanted to take action on the City’s racial equity plan and give people an opportunity to compete for a leadership position,” Commission President Chris Jerdonek told Arntz in an email Monday, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. “We also wanted to allow enough time for a fair and equitable process and conduct as broad a search as possible.”

 San Francisco Mayor London Breed, officials in the Department of Elections, and others were disturbed by the decision. 

“Over the last year John successfully ran four elections, while navigating a pandemic that thwarted San Francisco into crisis response — all without a single issue,” Breed said, reports Mission Local. “Rather than working on key issues to recover and rebuild our City, this is a good example of unfair politicization of a key part of our government that is working well for the voters of this city.”

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, meanwhile, said the decision to dismiss Arntz after decades of service is "a dereliction of the Commission's duty."

According to reports, Arntz can apply for the position if he wishes to be considered. 

Tags: RACE SAN FRANCISCO ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Makes Revealing Discovery in a Closet at Twitter HQ Spencer Brown
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Finding Out Colorado Springs Shooter Is Non-Binary Julio Rosas
Salon Comes After Pelosi: 'Quit While You're Ahead' Rebecca Downs
'It’s Not a Close Call': Mike Pompeo on Who the Most Dangerous Person in the World Is Madeline Leesman
Young Americans Voted to Ruin Their Lives Dennis Prager
Bill Barr: Trump Will 'Burn the Whole House Down' Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk Makes Revealing Discovery in a Closet at Twitter HQ Spencer Brown