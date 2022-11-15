Kari Lake Responds After Hobbs Projected Winner of Arizona Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

Schumer on Dems Keeping Senate: Americans Have 'Vindicated' Our Agenda

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 15, 2022 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes Democrats retaining control of the upper chamber is a “vindication” of their agenda, even though the balance could end up being the same as it was if Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker wins in the runoff election Dec. 6.

“Democrats will have a majority again in the Senate!” the New York Democrat exclaimed after the Nevada Senate race had been called in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto who defeated GOP challenger Adam Laxalt. “This election is a victory and vindication for Democrats, our agenda and our accomplishments, and for America and the American people.”

In a press conference, Schumer praised Democrats' "terrific candidates" and his party's "agenda and our accomplishments." He also celebrated that Americans "rejected the anti-democratic, extremist MAGA Republicans."

 

On Sunday, he ran through the list of what he said were the Democrat accomplishments Americans stood behind.

“Democrats had an amazing 2 years and got a record amount done this Congress,” he said. “And the American people believed in our accomplishments: 

"American Rescue Plan 

"Infrastructure bill 

"PACT Act for veterans 

"A major gun safety law 

"CHIPS and Science Act 

"Inflation Reduction Act 

"So much more.”

Voters consistently named the economy and inflation as their top concerns heading into the midterm elections, which most wrongly predicted would give Republicans the edge. 

Like Schumer, President Biden said the election results would change "nothing" about his agenda. 

