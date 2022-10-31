Why Journalists Aren't Questioning the Paul Pelosi Narrative

While President Biden and other Democrats embrace the notion that extreme MAGA Republican rhetoric played a role in mentally-ill, drug-abusing suspect David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi, many parts of the story are raising questions about the incident, and independent journalist Glenn Greenwald says no one in his profession is talking about them.

He then offered his theory for why that is.

Americans, he said, have now become accustomed to treating people who question the official narrative advanced by corporate media as being conspiracy theorists.

"It's very possible that the instantly formed media narrative — Paul Pelosi's attacker was a MAGA fanatic who broke in to murder Nancy — will be proven true. But right now there are so many glaring doubts and holes in that story that it just takes common sense to question this," Greenwald said in a Twitter thread. "It's genuinely alarming how conditioned so much of the U.S. population is to equate skepticism toward the pronouncements of media corporations with mental illness: 'If you don't instantly accept what Wolf Blitzer and Andrea Mitchell claim, then you're a crazy conspiracy theorist.'"

It's genuinely alarming how conditioned so much of the US population is to equate skepticism toward the pronouncements of media corporations with mental illness:



"If you don't instantly accept what Wolf Blitzer and Andrea Mitchell claim, then you're a crazy conspiracy theorist." — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2022

Skeptical journalists who work for these companies are in a bind as well—by asking the tough questions, they could lose their jobs.

"It's so crucial to understand the dynamic dominating journalism. Few journalists have career security," Greenwald continued, sharing just a few questions. "Imagine you're a young journalist at a big media corporation. You know if you ask these questions, Twitter will explode and it can ruin your career."

This happened often during Russiagate: I got texts/DMs/emails from younger journalists inside big media corporations thanking me for being skeptical. They couldn't. One Twitter mob against them for questioning Dem narrative (see @DashaBurns or @BoKnowsNews) can be career-ending. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2022

He believes many journalists see the problems with the official narrative but questioning it this close to the midterms would be career-ending.

Police investigating the Paul Pelosi attack continue to state they *do not know the motive.*



Yet liberal "thought leaders" like @HillaryClinton and @jimmykimmel have decreed that not only is the motive known to them, but only insane or malicious people would question them. pic.twitter.com/g2mmxLG1KF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2022

Greenwald said he had not yet reached a conclusion about a motive because he hasn't seen enough evidence yet, putting forth several questions he'd like answered.

I'd like to know:



* How someone broke into the home of one of the richest and most powerful families without setting off an alarm.



* How Paul Pelosi could call 9/11 in the middle of this.



* Who is the "unknown" person who opened the door for the police?



* Where is the video? pic.twitter.com/eaQCjiqycP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2022

Also, this photograph seems worth examining:https://t.co/uow74xjndE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2022

Michael Shellenberger has more on Greenwald's point about DePape's residence.

“What I know about the family is that they’re very radical activists. They seem very left. They are all about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride. But they’re very detached from reality. They have called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us." — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022

People come and go from the house and the vehicles, neighbors say, in part to partake in the use of a potent psychedelic drug, ibogaine. “They go to Mexico and they get this drug [ibogaine] that’s legal there and then bring it back here and treat people." — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022