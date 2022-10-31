Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again
Why Journalists Aren't Questioning the Paul Pelosi Narrative

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 31, 2022 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

While President Biden and other Democrats embrace the notion that extreme MAGA Republican rhetoric played a role in mentally-ill, drug-abusing suspect David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi, many parts of the story are raising questions about the incident, and independent journalist Glenn Greenwald says no one in his profession is talking about them.

He then offered his theory for why that is.

Americans, he said, have now become accustomed to treating people who question the official narrative advanced by corporate media as being conspiracy theorists.

"It's very possible that the instantly formed media narrative — Paul Pelosi's attacker was a MAGA fanatic who broke in to murder Nancy — will be proven true. But right now there are so many glaring doubts and holes in that story that it just takes common sense to question this," Greenwald said in a Twitter thread. "It's genuinely alarming how conditioned so much of the U.S. population is to equate skepticism toward the pronouncements of media corporations with mental illness: 'If you don't instantly accept what Wolf Blitzer and Andrea Mitchell claim, then you're a crazy conspiracy theorist.'"

Skeptical journalists who work for these companies are in a bind as well—by asking the tough questions, they could lose their jobs.

"It's so crucial to understand the dynamic dominating journalism. Few journalists have career security," Greenwald continued, sharing just a few questions. "Imagine you're a young journalist at a big media corporation. You know if you ask these questions, Twitter will explode and it can ruin your career."

He believes many journalists see the problems with the official narrative but questioning it this close to the midterms would be career-ending. 

Greenwald said he had not yet reached a conclusion about a motive because he hasn't seen enough evidence yet, putting forth several questions he'd like answered.

Michael Shellenberger has more on Greenwald's point about DePape's residence. 

Tags: MEDIA BIAS

