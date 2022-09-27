Kamala Harris Heads to the Border (No, Not That One)

Republicans are desperately trying to get Vice President Kamala Harris, the Biden administration’s border czar, to pay attention to what’s happening at the southern border. She insists “it’s secure,” despite the fact that nearly 5 million illegal immigrants from more than 150 different countries have crossed into the U.S. since Biden took office. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is even sending buses of migrants to the front of her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., hoping she sees the “impact of the open border policies she has helped implement.”

Instead of paying a long-overdue visit to the southern border to meet with the communities bearing the brunt of mass migration, the vice president this week is heading to another border.

On Thursday, Harris will visit the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

According to a statement from the White House, the VP will “tour sites at the DMZ, meet with service members and receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders.”

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during a meeting with Harris on Monday that her visit there will demonstrate her “strong commitments to the security and peace to the Korean Peninsula.”

Harris’ South Korea trip comes after she was in Japan leading a U.S. delegation at the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Republicans blasted the VP for visiting the wrong border.

Border Czar Kamala Harris is traveling thousands of miles to visit the DMZ in Korea instead of visiting our own southern border.



Our country is literally being invaded and she doesn't care. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 27, 2022

.@KamalaHarris will travel anywhere in the world but our US southern border that is under invasion every day by thousands of unknown people & deadly poisonous fentanyl.



Here she goes to South Korea & Japan, 2 countries that would never allow the same.



pic.twitter.com/rXSY0ofdQw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) September 27, 2022