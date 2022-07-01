White House

Biden Adviser Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Why Americans Must Continue Facing Pain at the Pump

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 01, 2022 8:00 AM
Biden Adviser Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Why Americans Must Continue Facing Pain at the Pump

Source: Mandel Ngan, Pool photo via AP

The Biden administration made clear that it’s not concerned with how high gas prices are affecting everyday Americans.

During a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid, a New York Times reporter asked President Biden whether he believes a proposal for an oil price cap for Russian exports would help lower prices at the pump. The reporter further wondered how long drivers in the U.S. and abroad can expect “to pay that premium for this war.”

Biden was clear the financial hit Americans are taking at the pump will continue.

“As long as it takes so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” he said. 

Biden adviser Brian Deese doubled down on that position. 

“What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’" CNN asked.

 "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm,” Deese replied. 

Most Popular