Biden Adviser Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Why Americans Must Continue Facing Pain at the Pump

The Biden administration made clear that it’s not concerned with how high gas prices are affecting everyday Americans.

During a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid, a New York Times reporter asked President Biden whether he believes a proposal for an oil price cap for Russian exports would help lower prices at the pump. The reporter further wondered how long drivers in the U.S. and abroad can expect “to pay that premium for this war.”

Biden was clear the financial hit Americans are taking at the pump will continue.

“As long as it takes so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” he said.

REPORTER: "How long is it fair to expect American drivers...to pay that premium for this war?"



BIDEN: "As long as it takes." pic.twitter.com/ewlUvFyoZK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2022

Biden adviser Brian Deese doubled down on that position.

“What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’" CNN asked.

"This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm,” Deese replied.

The Liberal World Order?! These people are nuts! https://t.co/MpkjeTYsGM — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 1, 2022

This is everything. They expect you to suffer to pay for whatever BS they want to do around the world -- climate, infrastructure or war. https://t.co/39In54Jpcu — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 1, 2022