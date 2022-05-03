Abortion

Biden: I'm Not Prepared to Leave Abortion to the 'Whims of the Public'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 03, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Speaking about the leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Biden said Tuesday he wasn’t ready to give power back to the people on the issue of abortion. 

“There are so many fundamental rights that are affected by that, and I’m not allo—I’m not prepared to leave that to the whims of the public at the moment," he said.

The Supreme Court’s decision would not ban abortions, but kick the issue back to the states. A number of liberal states already have such laws on the books and in responding to the breaking news Monday night, touting their own state laws. 

Democrats know, however, that a majority of Americans support limits on abortions. The Republican National Committee has highlighted just some of the recent surveys. 

  • 71 percent of Americans want significant limits on abortion.
  • 77 percent of voters’ support legislation banning infanticide.
  • 80 percent of Americans believe that third trimester abortions should be illegal.

Earlier, Biden said in a statement his administration stands ready when a formal ruling is issued. 

"[I]f the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose," he said. "And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law."

Most Popular