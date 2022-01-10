WaPo Deletes Tweet After 'Garbage Take' on Biden's Funeral Attendance

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

The Washington Post was criticized over the weekend for a now-deleted tweet suggesting President Biden spends too much time at funerals after he attended a memorial service for Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday—the seventh event commemorating a death he’s gone to since taking office. 

“Biden, who heads to Sen. Harry M. Reid’s memorial Saturday — his seventh as president — uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship,” the tweet said. “Not everyone thinks it’s the best use of his time.”

As critics pointed out, however, not a single quote in the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone America,” suggested it was a waste of his time. 

The Post later said it removed the tweet because it "inaccurately represented the scope of the story."

