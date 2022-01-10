WaPo Deletes Tweet After 'Garbage Take' on Biden's Funeral Attendance

The Washington Post was criticized over the weekend for a now-deleted tweet suggesting President Biden spends too much time at funerals after he attended a memorial service for Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday—the seventh event commemorating a death he’s gone to since taking office.

“Biden, who heads to Sen. Harry M. Reid’s memorial Saturday — his seventh as president — uses funerals to honor his friendships and make a point about bipartisanship,” the tweet said. “Not everyone thinks it’s the best use of his time.”

As critics pointed out, however, not a single quote in the article “Biden, funerals and a bygone America,” suggested it was a waste of his time.

I will wait here for the apparent growing chorus referenced here who are opposed (that is right opposed according to this tweet) to a @POTUS who honors the lives of those lost, with empathy and grace. https://t.co/MrhLyIAAHa — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 8, 2022

Hot (garbage) take from the @washingtonpost:



The President goes to too many friend's funerals.



I bet he agrees.



They literally "accuse" (BTW President) Biden of using funerals "to honor friends". How dare he???



What a ghoulish point of view. pic.twitter.com/1zMmHvpqq1 — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) January 8, 2022

This is incredibly tone deaf and not at all what the article says… — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 8, 2022

Was not expecting the twist at the end of this tweet. We’re doing the both-sides thing now, even for funeral attendance? https://t.co/MOX5CgS7Eg — Cory Schouten (@CorySchouten) January 8, 2022

**not one person** in the article thinks this is a bad thing.



WP literally invented the premise https://t.co/Rbo8sW7L6p — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 8, 2022

The Post later said it removed the tweet because it "inaccurately represented the scope of the story."