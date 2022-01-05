This May Be One of the Most Tone-deaf Messages Kamala Harris Has Ever Tweeted

Social media users criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s particularly tone-deaf tweet on Tuesday given motorists were stranded overnight on Virginia's I-95 in the frigid weather.

“Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again," she tweeted. "That's what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving."

The tweet came as people, including Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, spent more than a day stuck on the highway due to a storm that brought nearly a foot of snow to the area.

Why, why oh why would anyone think this tweet is a good idea at the same time I-95 is trending for a 12 hour+ 30-50 mile standstill?



Are you guys *trying* to write GOP midterm attack ads for them? — #Resisting Biden's Blue Dog Do Nothing Austerity (@ljmontello) January 4, 2022

Of all the days to say this, today is the funniest — The Guillotine Implier (@impliedChoppy) January 4, 2022

Could you possibly be any more incompetent? It's truly astonishing. https://t.co/JILXYWzZvG pic.twitter.com/KmGNOfl9tv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2022

This was sent out while hundreds were stranded on the I-95 overnight…some for more than 30 hours. https://t.co/UcP2KFEoIX — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 5, 2022

Might’ve saved this one for another day https://t.co/F5l17LmdM4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2022