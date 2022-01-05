Twitter

This May Be One of the Most Tone-deaf Messages Kamala Harris Has Ever Tweeted

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 05, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Social media users criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s particularly tone-deaf tweet on Tuesday given motorists were stranded overnight on Virginia's I-95 in the frigid weather. 

“Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again," she tweeted. "That's what infrastructure is all about: getting people moving."

The tweet came as people, including Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, spent more than a day stuck on the highway due to a storm that brought nearly a foot of snow to the area. 

