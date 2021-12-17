'You Can't Make This Stuff Up': What Bay Area Residents Are Doing to Prevent Car Break-ins

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 8:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
'You Can't Make This Stuff Up': What Bay Area Residents Are Doing to Prevent Car Break-ins

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Some Bay Area residents are taking unusual steps to help prevent vehicle break-ins amid rising crime in San Francisco and Oakland—they’re leaving their trunks open so their windows don’t get smashed in.

The latest move “shocked” former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Garret Tom, who told ABC 7 “there’s so much that can go wrong here.”

In a separate interview with KGO-TV, Tom commented that he never saw such behavior by residents in his nearly 40 years on the job. “We’re in different times,” he commented, while warning that the drastic measure actually may encourage more theft.

"They could steal your batteries, your tires," he said. "They could go into your glove compartment and find out where you live."

Oakland’s Interim Deputy Police Chief Drennon Lindsey, meanwhile, said “it doesn’t really surprise me”

SFPD has reported a 32 percent increase in car break-ins so far this year compared to last year. The city has also seen a 25 percent spike in auto burglaries. Police say it's a similar trend in Oakland. So far this year, OPD has reported around a 27% increase in both car break-ins and auto burglaries. (ABC 7)

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Regulators Want Banks to Focus on...Climate Change?
Spencer Brown
President Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Three Soldiers for Heroism During War on Terror
Julio Rosas
And Here's the Latest Fabricated Narrative Peddled by the January 6 Committee
Matt Vespa

Liberal Media Outlet Calls Out CDC For Pushing 'Profoundly Misleading' Study to Support School Masking
Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden Releases Statement on Build Back Better Raises Concerns About Bill's Future
Rebecca Downs
Uh Oh: Search Warrant Issued for Alec Baldwin's Phone in Movie Set Shooting Incident
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular