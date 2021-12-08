Not Content to Remove Statue of Robert E. Lee, Charlottesville Donates It to Group with Radical Plan

The fate over the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been decided. The City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to donate the bronze statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. But that's not the end of the story.

The statue of Lee, which was at the center of the deadly Charlottesville demonstration in 2017, won't be preserved. Instead, Swords Into Plowshares, a coalition of local organizations led by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, has a different idea.