DeSantis Lights Up Crowd After Giving Biden Administration New Nickname

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew thunderous applause and laughter on Wednesday during an election integrity press conference in Palm Beach after giving the Biden administration a new nickname.

“If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night," DeSantis said. "If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda.

"When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration," he continued.

The crowd went wild and broke out into chants of “Let’s go, Brandon.”

DeSantis then explained the backstory of the phrase, which he said has taken on a life of its own.

It began after an NBC reporter tried to claim during a live broadcast with race car driver Brandon Brown that the crowd was cheering for him, saying, “Let’s go, Brandon,” instead of what they were actually chanting, “F*** Joe Biden.”

DeSantis noted the attempt to gaslight the public about what was actually happening “exposes the dishonesty of these corporate reporters.”

In typical fashion, conservatives on social media loved it while progressives hated it.

