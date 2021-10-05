Facebook

Facebook Explains What Caused One of Worst Global Outages in Company's History

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2021 7:32 AM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Facebook issued a statement late Monday explaining what caused the outage across its platforms lasted nearly six hours.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication,” the statement said. “This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

Facebook indicated that there’s “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.”

The outage affected Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus.

The company’s chief technology officer and spokesman apologized on Twitter “to the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us.”

Facebook acknowledged the "impact" such outages have on people and businesses across the world and said they're "working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient." 

