Disney Junior Blasted for Pushing 'Sick and Perverted' Agenda on Kids

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

In June, Townhall reported how "Blue's Clues," a show geared toward 3-5-year-olds, featured a cartoon drag queen teaching kids about various sexual identities on its YouTube channel. Nickelodeon then brought on a real drag queen, Nina West, to target its older viewers on social media channels with a music video talking about the pride flag.

While "Pride" month may be over, that doesn't mean the LGBTQ propaganda being pushed on young children has ceased.

Now, Disney Junior is coming under fire for "pushing the trans agenda on children," critics argue.

"Muppet Babies," a cartoon aimed at 4-7-year-old viewers, featured one of its male characters, Gonzo, crossdressing.

Last week, an episode centered on the characters attending a royal ball. Gonzo wanted to wear a dress, but other characters point out that boys are supposed to dress as knights.

Then, a "fairy ratfather" grants Gonzo's wish and makes him a princess. Gonzo later tells his friends, "the princess who came to your ball tonight" was him. "I'm Gonzorella."

After a back and forth, Piggy issues an apology to Gonzo for telling him what to wear prior to the ball. 

"You're our friend, and we love you any way you are," another character says.

The Daily Wire's Candace Owens called the segment "sick and perverted."

