Will Biden Stick to What He Previously Said About Sexual Assault Allegations Against Cuomo?

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that an investigation determined Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women."

The finding, James added, means the Democratic governor "violated federal and state law."

....By engaging in one wanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments. Further, the governor and his senior team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story."

That means President Biden believes he should resign. After all, the president was very clear during an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos when asked about the allegations in March.

"If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Yes," Biden replied. "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."

GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik said she was starting the clock to see how long it would take for top Democrats to say Cuomo should resign.