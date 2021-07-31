Crenshaw Says Americans 'Shouldn’t Comply' With Any More Covid Mandates

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said during a Fox News interview on Thursday that Americans should ignore the latest and ever-changing Covid guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he argued has been “politicized … from pressure from the administration.”

“I think the Democrats love to instill fear in the hearts of Americans,” he said. “And I think Americans are really sick of this. They are over it they are not going to comply and you shouldn’t comply with any more lockdowns or any more mandates, none of it.”

“Here in the House, they are trying to fine us and jail us if we are not wearing a mask,” the Texas Republican continued. “These people are crazy.”

Crenshaw's comments come as the CDC reversed its previous guideline about masks, now urging most fully vaccinated individuals to mask up indoors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reimplemented a mask mandate in the lower chamber, regardless of vaccination status.

For once the stooges from Vox get my position exactly right.



Do not comply with lockdowns. https://t.co/naJT9FOlpx — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 30, 2021

On Twitter, he followed up by pointing out the Biden administration has lost it.

Your daily reminder that the CDC has presented no data showing vaccinated people are spreading COVID infections



If you’re vaccinated, you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning than dying of COVID.



Our government, now considering lockdowns, has lost its effing mind. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 30, 2021

“If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask” will be Joe Biden’s “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”



Two bold faced lies told at the expense of the American people. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 30, 2021

The Biden administration this week appeared to signal an openness to imposing lockdowns again if medical experts recommended doing so. White House officials quickly clarified that the administration would "not be going back into lockdowns," however.