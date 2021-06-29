Why California Just Added Five More States to Its Travel Ban

California added five Republican states to its travel ban, the state attorney general announced Monday, meaning state-funded travel is no longer allowed under most circumstances.

The ban is in protest of what the attorney general claims are laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Florida, Montana, Arkansas and West Virginia have sought to protect women by preventing transgender women and girls from playing in school sports according to their gender identity. In North Dakota’s case, the state passed a free speech law that critics say will restrict LGBTQ students from joining publicly-funded student organizations. And in Arkansas, doctors are prohibited from giving transgender minors gender-affirming chemical or surgical treatments, regardless of parental consent.

“California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country — and the State of California is not going to support it.”

The Democratic AG claimed lawmakers in these states are not putting their focus where they ought to—on “solving real issues like tackling gun violence, beating back this pandemic, and rebuilding our economy,” instead preferring to “demonize trans youth.”

The state law has exemptions for some trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts signed before the states were added to the list. Travel to conferences or out-of-state training are examples of trips that can be blocked. It’s unclear what effect California’s travel ban will have. Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California’s travel ban on those states. (AP)

In 2016, 12 other states made California’s travel ban list over laws that the state claims discriminate against LGBTQ people: Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.