Green Energy

'This Is So Embarrassing': Kamala Harris's Woke Joke During Naval Academy Commencement Address Flops

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2021 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'This Is So Embarrassing': Kamala Harris's Woke Joke During Naval Academy Commencement Address Flops

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris made history last week for being the first woman to deliver a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy, but her woke attempt at humor, which fell completely flat, may be what's most remembered from the speech. 

“You are electrical engineers who will soon help convert solar and wind energy into power, convert solar and wind energy into combat power,” Harris said during the speech. “Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel - and so would he.”

While Harris found her joke hilarious, the crowd didn’t find it all that amusing, or as the WSJ put it, they “looked like they wanted to crawl under the nearest solar panel.”

Twitter users also found it cringeworthy.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Administration Sought to Use Race to Determine Federal Benefits. Courts Have Now Stepped In.
Leah Barkoukis
GOP Congresswoman's Home Vandalized With Antifa Symbols
Katie Pavlich

ABC News Reporter Was Blunt About Trump, COVID, and the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Matt Vespa
Abbott Threatens to Withhold Pay of Democrats Who Walked Out to Block Election Bill
Landon Mion
It Looks Like the Usual Suspects Fell for the Fake News About Big Tech, Matt Gaetz, and Gun Rights
Matt Vespa
Idaho Lt. Gov. Issued Mask Mandate Ban While Governor Was Out of Town. Here's What He Did When He Returned.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular