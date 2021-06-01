'This Is So Embarrassing': Kamala Harris's Woke Joke During Naval Academy Commencement Address Flops

Vice President Kamala Harris made history last week for being the first woman to deliver a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy, but her woke attempt at humor, which fell completely flat, may be what's most remembered from the speech.

“You are electrical engineers who will soon help convert solar and wind energy into power, convert solar and wind energy into combat power,” Harris said during the speech. “Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel - and so would he.”

While Harris found her joke hilarious, the crowd didn’t find it all that amusing, or as the WSJ put it, they “looked like they wanted to crawl under the nearest solar panel.”

Twitter users also found it cringeworthy.

?? CRINGE ALERT ??



Kamala Harris tells woke joke about a female Marine

at the Navy Academy - IT BOMBS.

Cadets groan as Kamala cackles awkwardly alone onstage.

Kamala also told the cadets to use "wind energy" for "combat power."



The Biden humiliation of our Military continues. pic.twitter.com/rQghgIA6rM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2021

This is so embarrassing... https://t.co/UQX3l2sfSf — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 29, 2021

If you have to cackle at your own joke, it’s not that funny. — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) May 29, 2021