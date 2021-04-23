Paul Krugman

NYT Columnist Argues Mass Rioting, Looting Last Summer Was Just Something Republicans 'Believe' Happened

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 8:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Throughout last summer, Americans witnessed widespread rioting and looting many BLM demonstrations caused across the country. Now, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is arguing that all that destruction was just something Republicans "believe."

Krugman made the comment in a series of tweets criticizing Republicans for being most concerned about illegal immigration and the deficit, according to a Pew study.

"You might think that it would be hard to obsess over the deficit when it was actually Trump who blew the deficit up, to zero complaints from his party," Krugman tweeted. "But that would be assuming that R voters know about that, or would even be willing to hear it."

"In reality, given that GOP supporters believe that rampaging mobs burned and looted major cities — somehow without the people actually living in those cities noticing — getting them to see facts about something as abstract as the deficit is a hopeless cause," Krugman continued. 

He also said in a separate thread that “BLM may have been the best-behaved protest movement in history,” claiming there were only a small number of bad actors.

In reality, the violent demonstrations caused up to $2 billion in property damage and resulted in 18 deaths, according to Fox News. 


Critics hit back at Krugman's suggestion.

