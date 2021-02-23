McCarthy Reveals Shocking Percentage of COVID Relief Bill That Is Actually About COVID-19

It didn’t take the swamp long to come back in full force after former President Trump left office, and there’s no better example of that than the COVID-19 relief bill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, McCarthy said that “only 9 percent of it goes to COVID.”

“What they are doing is telling you the swamp is back. Everything you have warned your viewers about before the election is coming true in this bill,” he said.

The Democrats' “COVID” bill is too ?????????????????? and too ??????????????????. Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion will be spent to actually fight the pandemic.



Know what that means? The swamp is back. pic.twitter.com/v9adRA5mnx — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 23, 2021

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld called the bill the “political version of money laundering” and compared it to “Breaking Bad,” whose main character Walter White bought a car wash to launder money for his illicit meth business.

“I’m going to point out something that is either so obvious it is idiotic or so obvious it is brilliant,” Gutfeld said on “The Five.” “The stimulus is a device for the government to give itself more money, think about it, we are watching an entity writing a check to itself, sure, we are getting some money out of it, which was oh, by the way, our money to begin with, but this is now a political version of money laundering.”

He continued, pointing to the “Breaking Bad” reference: “Our government is laundering our money to indulge their constituencies and their causes, they see the pandemic as their car wash. They are pushing billions through it through programs, through pork and bailouts, using people’s suffering as their cover.”

According to The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, a “generous definition of Covid-related provisions tallies some $825 billion,” in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, while the rest goes towards “bailouts for Democratic constituencies, expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes.”

The editors conclude that it’s disingenuous to call it a COVID relief bill when in reality it’s a “progressive blowout for the ages that does little for the economy but will finance Democratic interest groups for years.”