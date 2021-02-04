Senate Democrat Breaks With Biden on Keystone, Urges President to Reconsider

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is urging President Biden to reconsider one of his first acts as president—canceling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, due to its economic importance in Montana.

"This project has the potential to support thousands of good paying jobs, increase tax revenue into local communities, and support a safer, more efficient alternative to transporting fossil fuel by truck or railroad,” Tester wrote in a letter to Biden this week. “The completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline would be a powerful economic driver for Montana. I continue to support this project as long it is built to the highest safety standards, uses American steel, respects private property rights, and includes robust consultation with Tribes."

The Montana Democrat believes “adjustments” can be made to hold the pipeline to the highest safety and environmental standards.

"With a straightforward conversation and commonsense safeguards, I believe we can make adjustments to the proposed project that will provide even stronger protections for people and clean water, while still supporting jobs and economic development along the pipeline route," Tester concluded. "I stand ready to help facilitate these conversations, and look forward to working with you to safely secure a significant investment in Montana's economy."

Montana has the longest stretch of pipeline of any state along its 1,200 route, according to the Billings Gazette.

Tester has said he believes in climate change but doesn’t think the Keystone pipeline will have a significant, detrimental impact on it.