Hawley Answers Whether He's Planning a 2024 Presidential Run

Sen. Josh Hawley addressed speculation that he’ll run for president in 2024, saying he is proud to represent the people of Missouri and would like to continue representing the state.

"I've always said…that I'm not running for president," Hawley told Fox News. "It's a privilege to represent the state of Missouri in the United States Senate. I just got elected barely two years ago. There's a lot of work to do, and I look forward to continuing to fight for Missouri every day that I can."

According to reports, Hawley once signed a classmate's middle school yearbook, “Josh Hawley, president 2024.”

Josh Hawley's yearbook indicates long-held presidential ambitions https://t.co/6EwEFxBU8N — The Guardian (@guardian) January 25, 2021

Hawley was the first senator to announce he would object to the certification of the electoral college results, prompting widespread backlash and calls for him to resign after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. He has rejected those calls.

The senator also had his Simon & Schuster book deal canceled as a result.

"This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,” he said in response.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

His book has since been picked up by Regnery Publishing.