Josh Hawley

Hawley Answers Whether He's Planning a 2024 Presidential Run

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 8:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Hawley Answers Whether He's Planning a 2024 Presidential Run

Source: Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Sen. Josh Hawley addressed speculation that he’ll run for president in 2024, saying he is proud to represent the people of Missouri and would like to continue representing the state.

"I've always said…that I'm not running for president," Hawley told Fox News. "It's a privilege to represent the state of Missouri in the United States Senate. I just got elected barely two years ago. There's a lot of work to do, and I look forward to continuing to fight for Missouri every day that I can."

According to reports, Hawley once signed a classmate's middle school yearbook, “Josh Hawley, president 2024.”

Hawley was the first senator to announce he would object to the certification of the electoral college results, prompting widespread backlash and calls for him to resign after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. He has rejected those calls.  

The senator also had his Simon & Schuster book deal canceled as a result. 

"This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,” he said in response. 

His book has since been picked up by Regnery Publishing.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Gun Control Group Has a Racist Take on Black and Brown Gun Owners
Beth Baumann

Biden Rejoins WHO, Which Is Now Making Questionable Remarks About COVID-19's Origins
Leah Barkoukis

Biden's War on the Oil and Gas Industry Continues
Leah Barkoukis

Klain: The Reason Schools Aren't Reopening Has Nothing to Do with Teachers Unions
Beth Baumann
Why Everyone Is Laughing at the Democrats Minimum Wage Bill Right Now
Matt Vespa
DeSantis Hits Back at White House Press Secretary's 'Totally Disingenuous' Vaccine Comment
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular