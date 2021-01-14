New Jersey
New Jersey Includes Very Questionable Category of People Who Are Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 4:30 PM
Source: Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool

While many are relieved that COVID-19 vaccines have finally been given the green light by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), states are rolling out their distribution programs vastly differently. And since supply is limited, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending groups it believes should be first in line, like healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

As states begin to move into the next phases, many are questioning New Jersey’s decision to bump smokers to the front of the line — ahead of some essential workers.

“Smoking puts you at significant risk for an adverse result from COVID-19 and there are 2 million smokers in New Jersey who fit into these categories,” New Jersey’s Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said, reports NJ.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the head-scratching expanded eligibility guidelines Wednesday, saying that anyone over the age of 65, or those with specific medical conditions, can start signing up for the booster as soon as Thursday, the outlet reported. 

The conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, Down syndrome, severe obesity, Type-2 diabetes and a host of other maladies, the outlet reported. 

With the expanded guidelines, an estimated 4.47 million residents, or about half of the Garden State’s 9 million people, are now eligible to receive the vaccine, the outlet said — but it’s not like anyone will need to show proof. 

“No documentation of the medical condition or your age will be required,” Persichilli said, per NJ.com. (NY Post)

Many on social media criticized the move, while others began joking that they were going to start taking up smoking in order to be eligible.

Most Popular