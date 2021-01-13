Why Chuck Norris Had to Clarify His Whereabouts on Day of Capitol Riot

Remember in 2018 when surveillance footage from a store in Blackpool, England, went viral because the thief in question looked eerily similar to David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on “Friends”? Schwimmer professed his innocence, even making a brief video reenacting the scene that wished the Blackpool Police luck with their investigation.

Now, reps for Chuck Norris have had to respond to similar questions about whether the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building after photos on Twitter went viral showing a lookalike.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome," Norris's manager told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family."

Norris also responded on Twitter.

"I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order," he said.

— Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

