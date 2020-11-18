More Georgia Counties Finds Batches of Uncounted Ballots During Recount

A second Georgia county found a batch of thousands of votes that had not been counted on election night, which is the second time this week that has happened.

The addition of the 2,755 votes, which were missed because a memory card from early voting ballot-scanning wasn’t uploaded, brought Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump down to 12,929, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Of the uncounted votes, 1,577 were for President Trump, 1,128 went to Joe Biden, 43 went to Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, and there were seven write-ins, according to Gabriel Sterling, the director of elections operations in the state.

Just a thought again today....that if this was Fulton County finding uncounted votes, my Twitter mentions would be melting down. But when it's two GOP counties (Floyd & Fayette), well it's just a shrug of the shoulders. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 17, 2020

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the discovery of two batches of previously uncounted votes "is why auditing is so important."

Fayette County, Georgia has uncovered 2,755 uncounted votes – the 2nd county in 24 hours to find thousands of votes.



After the count, @realDonaldTrump gained 449 votes on Biden.



This is why auditing is so important! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 18, 2020

According to Sterling, the majority of counties in the state found no significant discrepancies between election night totals and the recount.

. @GabrielSterling: Georgia election audit is doing what it's designed to do. A vast number of counties have found *very few or no deviations in their numbers



So far:

57 counties - 0 votes off

21 counties - +1 or -1

32 counties - off by single digits #11Alive #Election2020 — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) November 17, 2020

The deadline for the state's recount is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and results will likely be made public on Thursday, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Update: A small batch of 284 votes that had previously been uncounted were also found in Walton County.