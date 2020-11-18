Georgia

More Georgia Counties Finds Batches of Uncounted Ballots During Recount

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 6:31 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

A second Georgia county found a batch of thousands of votes that had not been counted on election night, which is the second time this week that has happened.

The addition of the 2,755 votes, which were missed because a memory card from early voting ballot-scanning wasn’t uploaded, brought Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump down to 12,929, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Of the uncounted votes, 1,577 were for President Trump, 1,128 went to Joe Biden, 43 went to Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, and there were seven write-ins, according to Gabriel Sterling, the director of elections operations in the state.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the discovery of two batches of previously uncounted votes "is why auditing is so important."

According to Sterling, the majority of counties in the state found no significant discrepancies between election night totals and the recount.

The deadline for the state's recount is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and results will likely be made public on Thursday, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

  Share this on Facebook
