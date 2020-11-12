Twitter

Questions Mount After ICE's Official Twitter Account Gets Deleted

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

The official Twitter account for the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement no longer exists, users of the social media website observed Thursday. 

It is unclear what has happened to the account, whether it was an action taken by the agency itself or Twitter's doing. The main Department of Homeland Security website still directs to the page, which now says "This account doesn’t exist."

The director of ICE referred to the account on Wednesday and Thursday.

A message was posted by the ICE account for Veterans Day: “For bearing the cost of all our freedoms, the men and women of ICE salute America's brave veterans."

The account had 460,000 followers and said in its bio the agency focuses on "preventing terrorism, immigration enforcement and combating transnational crime."

Townhall has reached out for comment but has not heard back at the time of this writing.

