Questions Mount After ICE's Official Twitter Account Gets Deleted

The official Twitter account for the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement no longer exists, users of the social media website observed Thursday.

This is the official government Twitter account of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pic.twitter.com/aGQr1VTxWg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 12, 2020

It is unclear what has happened to the account, whether it was an action taken by the agency itself or Twitter's doing. The main Department of Homeland Security website still directs to the page, which now says "This account doesn’t exist."

The director of ICE referred to the account on Wednesday and Thursday.

The motivation that drives our armed forces to excellence globally is present every day throughout the offices of @ICEgov, where nearly 1/3 of our workforce are veterans, carrying with them a broad range of training and expertise, as they continue serving the American people. — ICE Director (@DirectorICEgov) November 11, 2020

Last month, @NYCMayor sent me a letter addressing allegations that @ICEgov officers were posing as NYPD to make immigration arrests. Ironically, it was the other way around. Read more ?? pic.twitter.com/V2PnSzuJHk — ICE Director (@DirectorICEgov) November 12, 2020

A message was posted by the ICE account for Veterans Day: “For bearing the cost of all our freedoms, the men and women of ICE salute America's brave veterans."

The account had 460,000 followers and said in its bio the agency focuses on "preventing terrorism, immigration enforcement and combating transnational crime."

Townhall has reached out for comment but has not heard back at the time of this writing.