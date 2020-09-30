Frank Luntz's Surprising Discovery with Post-debate Focus Group of Undecided Voters

If you watched the first presidential debate Tuesday night, you may have come to a similar conclusion as CNN's Dana Bash, who, for lack of a better term, called the event a "sh*tshow."

There was a lot of mudslinging, name-calling, and moderator-turned-debater Chris Wallace did not help matters at all, whether he was shutting down Trump, coming to Biden's rescue, or peddling lies about critical race theory and Trump's Charlottesville comments.