Jill Biden and the Democrats Confirm What Everyone Knew All Along About the Lockdowns

Did you know that if you just vote Democrat this election, the coronavirus pandemic will magically disappear, your children's schools and your workplace will fully re-open, and you can get back to taking care of all your healthcare concerns? Crazy, right?
According to a quote from Jill Biden the Democrats tweeted out, your life will return to normal on November 4. But only if her husband is elected.
"If you want change in your life, if you want this pandemic to go away so that you can go back to school and back to work, and have good health, you have to vote," she said. "It's crucial."
As many people pointed out on social media, Biden's comment sounds like a threat.
Vote. https://t.co/ZKn8fJEh9z pic.twitter.com/i2ZfpdxO5Y— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 16, 2020
vote for us and we’ll give you your life back sounds a little mafia-y.— ?????????? (@upperlefter) September 16, 2020
Voter Extortion, stated by a Piled-Higher-and-Deeper (PhD) in Indoctrination.— NotTired (@NotTiredOfWinn3) September 16, 2020
Don't worry, honey. We will be voting.
Just not the way you are hoping.
Jill Biden says the pandemic will just “go away” if you vote Democrat.— Courtney Holland ???? Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 16, 2020
This was never about our health or well-being folks. pic.twitter.com/DpOL0e0ZBK
Of course, the hypocrisy that we've seen throughout these shutdowns has shown everyone that the lockdowns have been political all along. Now, Jill Biden and the Democrats have confirmed it.