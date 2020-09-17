Democrats
Jill Biden and the Democrats Confirm What Everyone Knew All Along About the Lockdowns

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Did you know that if you just vote Democrat this election, the coronavirus pandemic will magically disappear, your children's schools and your workplace will fully re-open, and you can get back to taking care of all your healthcare concerns? Crazy, right?

According to a quote from Jill Biden the Democrats tweeted out, your life will return to normal on November 4. But only if her husband is elected.

"If you want change in your life, if you want this pandemic to go away so that you can go back to school and back to work, and have good health, you have to vote," she said. "It's crucial."

As many people pointed out on social media, Biden's comment sounds like a threat.

Of course, the hypocrisy that we've seen throughout these shutdowns has shown everyone that the lockdowns have been political all along. Now, Jill Biden and the Democrats have confirmed it.

Most Popular