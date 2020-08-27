How Wrong Has Biden Been on Foreign Policy Decisions? Cotton Reminds Viewers During RNC Speech

Sen. Tom Cotton appeared Thursday at the Republican National Convention to compare President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s records on foreign policy.

Trump understands peace through strength, whereas Biden doesn’t seem to understand much at all about foreign policy.

Whether it was on defense spending, ISIS, taking out terrorists, dealing with Iran, or in the administration’s treatment of Israel, Biden has been wrong time and time again. Even President Obama's secretary of defense acknowledged as much, Cotton reminded.

But on China, “there is no comparison,” he said.

Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for fifty years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating, and stealing, and lying. Joe Biden allowed Chinese fentanyl to flood across our southern border. President Trump sanctioned Chinese drug dealers for poisoning our kids. Joe Biden said the Chinese Communists aren’t even our competitors, aren’t “bad folks”—just months before they unleashed this plague on the world. President Trump is clear-eyed about the Chinese threat, and he’s making China pay. But China’s not giving up—in fact, they’re rooting for Joe Biden. America’s other enemies won’t give up either. But Joe Biden would be as wrong and weak over the next four years as he has been for the last fifty.

Only President Trump will stand up for this country, so it’s up to voters to stand with him come November, he concluded.