children
VIP

The Disturbing Trolls Toy That Hasbro Finally Pulled

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 07, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Disturbing Trolls Toy That Hasbro Finally Pulled

Source: DreamWorks Animation via AP

Hasbro has a lot of explaining to do, because their justification for why an inappropriate button on one of its toys is highly questionable—and that's being generous.

In a widely-circulated video about the "DreamWorks Trolls World Giggle and Sing Poppy" doll, a mother explains how her daughter received the toy as a gift for her birthday. On the box, it's advertised that Poppy makes sounds when you push on her belly. What is not advertised on the box is another button that's below her skirt and between her legs. When that one is pushed, she makes several sounds such as, "Whee!" giggling, and a gasp.

To continue reading, join Townhall VIP

Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Straight Fire: GOP Moderate Blasts 'False, Sexist, Insulting' Attacks from Democratic Group Run By Ex-Republicans
Guy Benson
Seattle City Council’s Plan to Gut Police Department By 50 Percent Has Collapsed
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Antifa Thugs Harass Elderly Women While Attacking Portland Police Station
Julio Rosas

President Trump Lays Out His Vision For Economic Prosperity 
Reagan McCarthy
Gov. Cuomo Makes Major Announcement on New York Schools
Cortney O'Brien
What Bongino’s Sources Told Him About Biden Should Concern Everyone
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular