The Disturbing Trolls Toy That Hasbro Finally Pulled

Hasbro has a lot of explaining to do, because their justification for why an inappropriate button on one of its toys is highly questionable—and that's being generous.

In a widely-circulated video about the "DreamWorks Trolls World Giggle and Sing Poppy" doll, a mother explains how her daughter received the toy as a gift for her birthday. On the box, it's advertised that Poppy makes sounds when you push on her belly. What is not advertised on the box is another button that's below her skirt and between her legs. When that one is pushed, she makes several sounds such as, "Whee!" giggling, and a gasp.