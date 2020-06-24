Oregon County: Face Masks Are Now Required in Public, But Only If You're White

Much like the story about the segregated area of Seattle’s “autonomous zone,” where there was a segregated area of a park that was reserved for black people, we’re now seeing similar racism against caucasians, but coming directly from local authorities in Lincoln County, Oregon.
A new order requiring face masks to be worn in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus exempts people of color if they have “heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment.” This, even though coronavirus disproportionately affects minority communities.
“No person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply,” health officials said.
“For many black people, deciding whether or not to wear a bandanna in public to protect themselves and others from contracting coronavirus is a lose-lose situation that can result in life-threatening consequences either way,” ReNika Moore, director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program, told CNN.
Trevon Logan, who is black, said orders to wear face coverings are “basically telling people to look dangerous given racial stereotypes that are out there.”
“This is in the larger context of black men fitting the description of a suspect who has a hood on, who has a face covering on,” Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, told the outlet. (New York Post)
So, really, aside from more obvious exclusions like young children and people with health conditions or disabilities, the only people actually forced to wear a mask in public are white people. Got it.
