Oregon County: Face Masks Are Now Required in Public, But Only If You're White

Much like the story about the segregated area of Seattle’s “autonomous zone,” where there was a segregated area of a park that was reserved for black people, we’re now seeing similar racism against caucasians, but coming directly from local authorities in Lincoln County, Oregon.

A new order requiring face masks to be worn in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus exempts people of color if they have “heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment.” This, even though coronavirus disproportionately affects minority communities.