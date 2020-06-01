What's Being Left in Protest Cities That Has Many Wondering Who's Organizing Riots

In cities across the U.S. where demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in police custody are taking place, mysterious pallets of bricks are reportedly showing up in parking lots and on street corners, even in areas where there is no constructions take place.

Social media users are asking where they came from and who paid for them.

Once again ANTIFA finds a “random” pallet of bricks...



Where did these come from?



pic.twitter.com/HEr2DmU32Q — Essential Fleccas (@fleccas) June 1, 2020

Where did the bricks come from ? ?? pic.twitter.com/TlzRPL3L4J — Big Boi (@BigBoi) May 30, 2020

FBI and Government officials need to look into this. Who is being paid to deliver pallets of bricks to cities and strategically place them where riots are happening? https://t.co/Gs01TfYveo — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 31, 2020

Looks like a set up to me... There’s ALWAYS more than meets the eye.. https://t.co/IPSRGJMwuU — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 31, 2020

Police have taken notice and in Kansas City, Missouri, they are asking the public's help in finding them.

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

Update: Some piles of bricks have since been confirmed to have been there long before the protests started.