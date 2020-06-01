Riots

What's Being Left in Protest Cities That Has Many Wondering Who's Organizing Riots

Jun 01, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In cities across the U.S. where demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in police custody are taking place, mysterious pallets of bricks are reportedly showing up in parking lots and on street corners, even in areas where there is no constructions take place.

Social media users are asking where they came from and who paid for them.

Police have taken notice and in Kansas City, Missouri, they are asking the public's help in finding them. 

Update: Some piles of bricks have since been confirmed to have been there long before the protests started.

